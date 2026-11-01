A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson out for Patriots against Dolphins

The New England Patriots will be without a two key offensive weapons for Sunday's AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots downgraded receiver A.J. Brown, running back TreVeyon Henderson and offensive tackle Marcus Bryant to out for the game.

All three had been listed as questionable.

A.J. Brown injury

It is a setback for Brown, who was injured in the season opener and spent the next four games on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. He played each of the past two games.

Mid-week, the Patriots added a knee injury to their practice report for Brown. That is the issue that will keep Brown from Sunday's game.

New England was aware when trading for Brown in the offseason that he had a degenerative knee condition, but the front office felt comfortable enough to send a 2028 first round pick and 2027 fifth rounder to Philadelphia.

With Brown already recovering from the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1, his knee flared up in advance of Sunday's game.

"Just like everything else, when you come out of the game or a long week or practice on Monday, you evaluate the player. He just wasn't able to practice or finish practice on Wednesday," head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Friday news conference.

Vrabel was asked if he feels the team rushed Brown back.

"I think those are separate issues here," the coach said before being asked if he's concerned it will be a long-term issue. "I'm focused on today. I'm focused on getting the team ready to go down to Miami and win. That's what my focus is. I don't concern myself with things that you could waste time worrying about."

TreVeyon Henderson out with illness

This is the second game missed this season for Henderson, who sat out the season opener with an ankle injury.

Henderson also sufferd a high-ankle sprain against the Raiders, but returned the following week without missing any additional time.

Bryant has been on injured reserve through the season, but was designated to return and a full participant in practice all week.

Patriots roster moves

With Brown and Henderson out, the Patriots made two roster moves on Saturday.

Running back Lan Larison was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. He will be the third running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner on Sunday with Henderson out.

New England also elevated wide receiver Ryan Miller from the practice squad.

In addition to Miller, the shorthanded Patriots will have DeMario "Pop" Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism at wide receiver against the Dolphins.