A.J. Brown officially activated from injured reserve, set to return as Patriots host Jets

The New England Patriots are starting to get healthier as they welcome the New York Jets to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Patriots made A.J. Brown's return from injured reserve official as they added the star wide receiver to their 53-man roster.

Brown has not played since Week 1 when he suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Seattle Seahawks.

He began practicing this week, logged limited participation sessions, and was officially listed as questionable for the game on Friday.

The Patriots traded for Brown in the offseason, reuniting the wide receiver with Mike Vrabel, who coached him with the Tennessee Titans.

Brown has gone over 1,000 yards receiving six of his seven seasons with the Titans and Eagles.

New England got even more positive injury news heading into Sunday's game.

When the final injury report of the week was released Friday, cornerback Christian Gonzalez had no injury designation. Gonzalez had missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but practiced in full all week.

Last week, running back TreVeyon Henderson suffered a high-ankle sprain and left tackle Will Campbell injured the same knee that caused him to miss time last year.

After the game, reports were that both players would miss game action in the coming weeks. But that doesn't appear to be the case. Each managed to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week and was listed as questionable.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN reported that both Henderson and Campbell are likely to play against the Jets.