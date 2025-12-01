Patriots beat Giants 33-15, become first team to 11 wins

Drake Maye passed for two touchdowns, Marcus Jones had a 94-yard punt return for a TD and the New England Patriots became the first NFL team to reach 11 wins this season, beating the New York Giants 33-15 on Monday night.

It was the 10th straight win for the AFC-leading Patriots (11-2), the franchise's longest streak since winning 10 consecutive games in 2015. Coach Mike Vrabel also became the third coach since 1970 to have a win streak of 10 or more games in his first season with a team.

Maye completed 24 of 31 passes for 282 yards with no interceptions.

The Giants (2-11) lost their seventh straight game, and third in a row since firing former coach Brian Daboll. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart returned after missing two games because of a concussion, but there wasn't much he could do.

Dart threw a touchdown pass to Darius Slayton and finished 17 of 24 for 139 yards. Devin Singletary added a touchdown run.