The Patriots are now the betting favorites to sign running back Dalvin Cook

FOXBORO -- The Patriots reportedly missed out on signing free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is expected to take a better offer from the Tennessee Titans at some point this week. But New England is now the betting favorite to sign another offensive weapon this offseason.

According to The Draft Network, the Patriots are now the favorites to sign running back Dalvin Cook, who was released by the Vikings on June 9. New England sits at plus-150 to sign the four-time Pro Bowler, with the Miami Dolphins next up at plus-200. The New York Jets have the third-highest odds to sign Cook at plus-400.

Cook would add another playmaker to the New England backfield, which is slated to be led by Rhamondre Stevenson this season. Stevenson handled the majority of the load last year but could use some help, with Ty Montgomery and second-year backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. rounding out the depth chart following Damien Harris' free-agent departure for Buffalo this offseason.

Cook was a cap casualty in Minnesota but can still put up some big numbers on the field. He ran for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season, adding 39 receptions for 295 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns. He's rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons -- including a 1,557-yard season in 2020 -- and has 47 rushing scores in 73 games over his six-year career.

A second-round pick by the Vikings in 2017, Cook will turn 28 in August.

It was reported that Cook would likely join the Dolphins shortly after his release, but nothing has come to fruition on that front. While the Dolphins are still in the mix according to DraftKings, it looks like the Patriots may swoop in and keep a talented offensive weapon from joining one of their divisional rivals.