Despite Super Bowl loss, some Patriots fans are optimistic for the future

A day after the New England Patriots lost in Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks, fans at the team's pro shop in Foxboro are optimistic for the future.

"It didn't hit me that bad at all because we had a great season that reversed what we did last year, and this year it was great," said Patriots fan Marion Nickerson.

The Super Bowl loss brings the team's tally of wins equal to their tally of losses. Only this defeat seems to be hitting fans less than others.

"This loss didn't hurt me as bad because they had a good record throughout the year," said fellow Patriots fan Kim Johnson. "I feel like we are headed in the right direction next year."

The reactions are a stark contrast from past Patriots Super Bowl losses like the Philadelphia Eagles knocking off Tom Brady with trick plays, or the circus catches that ended a perfect season against the New York Giants.

"That was heartbreaking. That was heartbreaking to have a perfect season and then lose that game," said Nickerson.

Instead, fans felt like they had nothing to lose in a season already deemed a success by mid-year. Now they simply are looking ahead.

"Get Drake healed up, and the defense is going to do it," said Patriots fan Charles Morreale. "This was a rebuilding year for them. I think they did outstanding."

They have an entire offseason to prepare for next year, which will come with much loftier expectations.

"I think they are back in the Super Bowl again next year, no questions, 100%," said Nickerson.

Perhaps then these warriors will come out to play.