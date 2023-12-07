Patriots elevate Malik Cunningham, Kevin Harris for Steelers game

Hunter Henry, Trent Brown host holiday parties at Gillette Stadium for foster children and their fam

BOSTON -- The Patriots will have quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham and running back Kevin Harris available on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

The team -- as expected -- announced the elevations of both players from the practice squad on Thursday afternoon.

Patriots elevate QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris to the active roster: https://t.co/wZr1bfgJqD pic.twitter.com/5UEIwmyuOm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 7, 2023

Cunningham, the undrafted rookie out of Louisville, could be active for the third time this season. He was signed to the 53-man roster prior to the game in Las Vegas in Week 6, though he only took the field for six snaps. He didn't accumulate any stats, aside from taking a sack for a loss of five yards. He was active last week against the Chargers but did not take any snaps.

Cunningham's brightest moment this year came in the team's preseason opener, when he stepped in at quarterback in the fourth quarter and led a touchdown drive against Houston. With Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones both struggling to be effective passers this season, Cunningham could see an opportunity in specific scenarios in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Harris, a second-round back who was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft, is active for the first time this season. With Rhamondre Stevenson suffering an ankle injury last week, the Patriots needed depth behind Ezekiel Elliott.

Harris played in five games last year, rushing 18 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.