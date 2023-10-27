Patriots-Dolphins Week 8 injury report: White, Uche questionable for Pats; Tyreek Hill good to go for Miami

Patriots 1st Down: Mac Jones had his big moment against the Bills -- can he do it again against the

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will not be avoiding Tyreek Hill this weekend. The dynamic Dolphins receiver has been removed from Miami's injury report and is good to go against New England in Week 8.

At least the Patriots had some good injury news as well, with four players -- DL Davon Godchaux, TE Hunter Henry, RB Ty Montgomery, and G Cole Strange -- all coming off the injury report. Left tackle Trent Brown could also be protecting Mac Jones' blind side on Sunday, as he is listed as questionable against the Dolphins.

Brown had his leg rolled up on during last week's win over the Bills, and was limited in practice all week.

In total, the Patriots listed eight players as questionable for Sunday's tilt. All eight were limited at Friday's final practice off the week.

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee

DB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle

LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

DL Keion White, Concussion

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

Only lineman Calvin Anderson (illness) has been ruled out for the Patriots.

The New England defense could get a pass-rushing boost in South Beach if both Josh Uche and Keion White can return to action. Both missed last Sunday's win over Buffalo, but could be back to chase down Tua Tagovailoa this weekend.

Miami also listed eight players as questionable, all of whom were limited on Friday.

WR River Cracraft, Shoulder (LP)

S Jevon Holland, Concussion (LP)

CB Xavien Howard, Groin (LP)

RB Alec Ingold, Foot (LP)

RB Raheem Mostert, Ankle (LP)

CB Nik Needham, Achilles (LP)

CB Jalen Ramsey, Knee

CB Cam Smith, Foot

Mostert, who ran for a pair of touchdowns and 121 yards against New England in Week 2, told reporters on Friday that he will be playing against the Patriots this weekend.

