Patriots do not elevate Garrett Gilbert, will have Jones, Zappe as quarterbacks vs. Bears

FOXBORO -- There is still no word on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots on Monday night. But we have a good indication that Mac Jones will be active for the first time in three weeks.

New England did not elevate quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's tilt against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. That means it will be Jones and Bailey Zappe on the game-day roster for the Patriots.

Gilbert had backed up Zappe the last two weeks, which Zappe started in place of Jones and injured backup QB Brian Hoyer. Zappe won both of his starts for the Patriots.

With kickoff just a few hours away, New England has not yet named a starting quarterback for Monday night's game against the Bears. Jones is expected to play for the first time since he suffered a high ankle sprain at the end of a Week 3 loss to the Ravens, but Zappe could also get some snaps during the game.

The Patriots did elevate two players from the practice squad on Monday, with linebacker Jamie Collins and offensive lineman Bill Murray earning spots on the game-day roster. This will be Collins' first game action with the team since joining the practice squad earlier this month.