Patriots reportedly will give Ezekial Elliott "starter reps" in return to Dallas

Bill O'Brien laughs at notion the Patriots will be interrogating former Cowboys on their roster

FOXBORO – Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott could be busy in his return to Dallas.

Sunday marks Elliott's first game against the Cowboys, who drafted him fourth overall in 2014 draft. Elliott was All-Pro once and went to the Pro Bowl three times with Dallas.

Against the Jets last week, Elliott led the Patriots with 80 yards on 16 carries.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that the veteran running back has earned an increased role in New England's offense.

"My understanding is his role is expected to increase today against his former team," Rapoport said. "They know in this building how much this game means to him. I'm told he's expected to get starter reps at running back. Will he actually start? That depends on the play. But you're going to see an increased role from Zeke Elliott.

Elliott was asked about his impending homecoming leading up to Sunday's game, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m.

"It's going to be fun. I'm excited to go back to Dallas, a place where I have so much history, my home in the offseason," Elliott said ahead of the game, though he added "I'm looking at it as any other week. Just another game."