Patriots' defense absolutely dominates Colts and Sam Ehlinger through first half in Foxboro

FOXBORO -- The Patriots may not be nearly as mighty as they were during their dynastic days. But they showed on Sunday that they're still capable of putting an opponent in a blender when a bad team makes a trip to Gillette Stadium.

This time, it was the free-falling Indianapolis Colts who came to Foxboro, fresh off firing their offensive coordinator and one week removed from handing the starting quarterback job to the tremendously inexperienced Sam Ehlinger.

Things went about as well as you would have expected for them.

Through their first five possessions, the Colts gained 14 total yards on 17 plays. Each drive, obviously, ended with a punt.

And the fifth one was blocked.

The Patriots' defense let off the gas a bit before halftime, allowing the Colts to gain 44 yards on nine plays. That's not a remarkable number, but considering Indianapolis had gained 20 total yards on six previous possessions, it was significant.

The Colts would have liked a touchdown, obviously, but Ehlinger couldn't escape Josh Uche on a third-down scramble, resulting in a shove to the boundary for the Patriots' fifth sack of the half. So the Colts settled for a field-goal attempt from 39 yards out ... but kicker Chase McLaughlin hooked it wide left.

The Colts headed to the locker room with zero points, with just 64 yards of offense, and with no answers for the Patriots' defense.

Of course, the major difference between these Patriots and the Patriots of old comes on offense. And New England wasn't overly impressive in that regard in the first half vs. Indy.

That being said, the Patriots shook off an ultra-sluggish start (11 total yards on 12 plays) to put together consecutive field goal drives to take a 6-0 lead. The blocked punt recovery at the 2-yard line allowed them to score two plays later, extending their lead to 13-0. They'd take that lead into the locker room at halftime.

Mac Jones' stat line of 8-for-13 for 62 yards and one touchdown wouldn't look overly remarkable, if only the other side of the ledger didn't show Ehlinger at 5-for-12 for 52 yards.

Matt Judon and Josh Uche had two sacks apiece, while Ja'Whaun Bentley also had a sack. Judon also registered another quarterback hit and he also drew an illegal hands to the face penalty on tackle Braden Smith. In the defensive backfield, Jalen Mills had two pass defenses.

Prior to last week, Ehlinger had taken 18 snaps, without being asked to throw a pass. Historically, this has been a recipe for disaster for visiting QBs in Foxboro, and though many things have changed over the past few years, that trend held true for this half of football.