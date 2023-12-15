Patriots-Chiefs Week 15 Predictions: Any chance for an upset at Gillette?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots got into the win column for just the third time this season last Thursday night with a road victory against the Steelers. But Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are standing in the way of the New England's first winning streak of the year.

While the Pats heading into their Week 15 tilt against Kansas City feeling some good mojo, the Chiefs have lost two straight. They're probably still livid about how last week's loss to the Bills ended, and that will just further fuel their fire in Foxboro this weekend.

So if the Pats want to notch their fourth win of the season on Sunday, they'll have to slow down a mad Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, and put up some points against a pretty solid Kansas City defense.

Will they get it done? Here's how the WBZ sports team sees Sunday's game playing out:

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This is a tough spot for the Patriots, in that Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are coming in angry. Now at 8-5, the Chiefs know they cannot afford to lose any more games down the stretch.

The good news is that the Patriots' defense has been rock solid, so they should be able to hang around in this one.

Which Patriots' offense will we see? Will it be the one from the first half in Pittsburgh last week, or the one that was shut out in the second half? That's the big question.

Chiefs 27, Patriots 17

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

I actually picked the Patriots to win last week. It felt good to not be doom and gloom for a minute.

But this week, it's back to business.

Chiefs 40, Patriots 17

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

The Patriots defense needs to force some turnovers this weekend. Force Mahomes to go to someone other than Kelce and they may be able to log a pick or force a fumble. And after that, it will be important for the offense to turn those turnovers into points.

If the Pats' offense looks like the offense from the first half of last week's win, then New England has a shot at an upset. The Chiefs may look a little vulnerable with two straight losses, but I don't think Mahomes is going to let them lose a third straight game.

Chiefs 31, Patriots 20

Get ready for Patriots-Chiefs Friday night with Patriots All Access on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. Coverage begins Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, and after the game switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!