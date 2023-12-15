Week 15 injury report: Trent Brown questionable while Demario Douglas good to go vs. Chiefs

FOXBORO -- Rhamondre Stevenson is the only Patriots player to be ruled out for Sunday afternoon's clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. Seven other players are questionable for the tilt at Gillette Stadium, including left tackle Trent Brown.

Brown did not practice on Friday, as the big man was sidelined for a second straight day with a slew of ailments. The left tackle is nursing ankle and hand injuries, while also dealing with an illness. His status is the biggest one to monitor ahead of Sunday's game, with the Chiefs bringing in one of the best pass rushes in the NFL.

On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Christian Barmore also missed Friday's practice with a shoulder injury and an illness, after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. But he's listed as questionable and is expected to play, as is linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who was added to Friday's injury report after being limited with a knee injury.

Here's the full list of Patriots players that are questionable for Sunday's game:

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand/Illness

WR DeVante Parker, Knee

SpT Matthew Slater, Groin

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

WR Tyquan Thornton, Hamstring

You won't find receiver Demario Douglas on that list, as he was removed Friday after getting cleared from concussion protocol. That's great news for quarterback Bailey Zappe, as Douglas leads the team in receiving yards despite playing in just 10 games.

Receiver Kayshon Boutte, special teamer Brenden Schooler, and offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley were also removed from Friday's injury report.

Kansas City has ruled out lead running back Isaiah Pacheco, who will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Donovan Smith has also been ruled out with a neck injury, while receiver Justyn Ross is doubtful as he returns from a suspension.

