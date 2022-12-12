Patriots-Cardinals Week 14 predictions

Patriots 1st Down: New England MUST win both games on two-game trip out west

BOSTON -- The Patriots cannot afford any more letdowns if they want to sneak into the playoffs. They don't need to be perfect, but they need to win games.

A loss Monday night in Arizona will likely end those postseason hopes. A win will keep them alive, at least for one more week.

This is a very winnable game for the Patriots against an opponent that is more of a mess than they are. Will New England take advantage? Or are fans in for another Monday night disappointment?

Here is how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports teams see Monday night's Patriots-Cardinals clash playing out.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

This is a must-win for the Patriots and that is all that needs to be said.

Patriots 24, Cardinals 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This game focuses on the Patriots offense once again. Can Mac Jones and company respond after a tough night against Buffalo?

The Cardinals defense has given up 16 touchdown passes in the last six games. The Patriots should be able to put up points. Which offense will show up though? The one that got off to a great start in Minnesota, or the one that couldn't muster anything but a Marcus Jones touchdown against the Bills?

Patriots 28, Cardinals 20

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Listen. Somebody here has to pick the Cardinals.

And while I don't feel good about doing so, I do have genuine concerns about the Patriots' offense -- both in general, and in terms of the injured/missing players in this game. Jakobi Meyers is out, removing Mac Jones' most reliable target from the equation. Perhaps DeVante Parker can step up with some big chain-moving receptions. Perhaps.

Beyond that, Isaiah Wynn is out due to a foot injury, and both Trent Brown (illness) and Yodny Cajuste (calf/back) are questionable to play. It could be a very, very tough night for the New England offense.

Jalen Mills is also out, due to a groin injury. That will make covering DeAndre Hopkins (and Marquise Brown) all the more difficult for New England's secondary.

Cardinals 21, Patriots 16

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Patriots usually struggle against dual-threat quarterbacks, but I'm not overly concerned about them playing well against Kyler Murray. Just don't let him do what Justin Fields did to them in Week 7 -- also on Monday Night Football -- and the Patriots D will hold up their end of the bargain.

This game will come down to Mac Jones having enough time to operate, which is no guarantee against a blitz-happy Cardinals defense. If the offensive line, which will likely be a bit shorthanded again, can protect their quarterback, the offense should be able to score and the Patriots should be able to secure a much-needed win.

Patriots 24, Cardinals 17

