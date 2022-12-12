Watch CBS News
Patriots-Cardinals Monday Night Football airing locally on WBZ-TV

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Patriots 1st Down: Key to beating Cardinals is protecting Mac Jones
BOSTON -- New England football fans are used to watching watching the Patriots on WBZ every Sunday. But this week, for the first time ever, local viewers can watch the Patriots on WBZ for Monday Night Football.

WBZ will be airing the game between the Patriots and Cardinals in Arizona, with a kickoff of 8:15 p.m. ET. 

The coverage begins at 7 p.m., with a special Monday night edition of "Patriots GameDay." Steve Burton and Dan Roche will be live from Arizona for the one-hour pregame show.

After the game concludes, "Patriots 5th Quarter" will air on WBZ, bringing you live postgame reaction and press conferences from the game.

