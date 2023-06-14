Patriots cancel final day of mandatory minicamp

Patriots Minicamp observations: Defense brought it on Day 2, and New England's best pitch for DeAndr

Patriots Minicamp observations: Defense brought it on Day 2, and New England's best pitch for DeAndr

Patriots Minicamp observations: Defense brought it on Day 2, and New England's best pitch for DeAndr

FOXBORO -- After a productive couple of days at mandatory minicamp, the Patriots are on to training camp. New England canceled the final day of minicamp on Wednesday.

This is not uncommon, as Bill Belichick has done this many times in the past as a way to reward his players for their hard work. The Patriots canceled the final day of minicamp in 2022 as well.

So Bill must be pretty happy with what his team was able to accomplish on Monday and Tuesday.

The next time we'll hear from the Patriots will be when veterans report to training camp, which will be in the final week of July. That date -- and when fans can attend training camp practices -- will be announced in the coming weeks.

While Patriots players will get some time off, Belichick and the Patriots brass will still be busy Wednesday and Thursday. New England is set to host free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins over the next two days.