DeAndre Hopkins reportedly set to visit Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick made it clear Monday morning that DeAndre Hopkins was not making his visit to New England on Tuesday. But travel plans have all been worked out and the free agent receiver will be in Foxboro later this week.

Hopkins is actually set to spend two days with the Patriots, visiting with the team on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hopkins had a positive meeting with the Titans over the weekend but left Tennessee without a contract. The Patriots will now chat with the 5-time Pro Bowler to see if he's a fit for their offense, and gauge if Hopkins wants to don a New England uniform in 2023.

While the Patriots have a decent collection of receivers currently on the roster, the position group is already dealing with some injuries in the early goings of the summer. JuJu Smith-Schuster, the team's big free-agent signing of the offseason, likely won't partake in this week's minicamp due to an undisclosed injury, and second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton is reportedly dealing with a soft tissue injury.

Pats quarterback Mac Jones praised New England's current crop of receivers on Monday, but also said that everyone would love to add the 32-year-old Hopkins to the mix. We'll see if Hopkins departs New England later this week without a contract, or if the Patriots can convince him to join on without meeting with any other teams.