Patriots still have busy injury report coming off bye week

Mac Jones on if he'll be Patriots' starting quarterback Sunday vs. Giants: "I hope so"

BOSTON -- In the weeks leading up to their bye week, the Patriots' injury report was a busy place. Coming off a week of rest ... that's still largely the case.

The Patriots listed eight players as limited participants in Wednesday's practice:

DL Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring)

OL Trent Brown, (ankle)

CB Myles Bryant (chest)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

ST Matthew Slater (ankle)

DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder)

It's a moderate improvement from the final injury report before the team's game in Germany, when 12 players were listed on the injury report. From that list, receiver Demario Douglas has recovered from his ankle injury and Vederian Lowe has recovered from his ankle injury, while J.C. Jackson was on that list due to team punishment. The other player from the pre-bye week injury report was Jack Jones, who has since been released by the team.

The Giants, who are not coming off a bye, listed 11 players on their injury report. Star running back Saquon Barkley was a non-participant on Wednesday, though that was due to rest, not injury.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence didn't practice due to a hamstring injury, offensive lineman Evan Neal was out with an ankle injury, linebacker Bobby Okereke was out with hip and rib injuries, and receiver Darius Slayton missed practice with a neck injury. Five other players were listed as limited.

