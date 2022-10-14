Patriots-Browns Week 6 predictions: Will Pats get back to .500?

BOSTON -- The Patriots have a chance to get back to .500 this Sunday with a very winnable game against the Browns. But their trip to Cleveland won't be a walk in the park.

Like the Patriots, the Browns sit at 2-3 on the season. But they have been in every game, with all three of those losses by three points or fewer. This is the kind of game that the Patriots need to win if they want to be in the playoff discussion throughout the season.

Will they get it done? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their picks for this weekend's Pats-Browns tilt in Cleveland:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

No matter who plays quarterback, this is the part of the schedule where the Patriots start stacking up wins. After shutting out Detroit, the Patriots should beat the Browns.

But don't be surprised if the score is close. Cleveland has lost three games by a total of six points.

Patriots 21, Browns 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

No matter who plays QB for the Patriots Sunday...the game plan should stay the same. On offense, run the ball against a defense that's ranked 28th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game(138.2) and then let the QB play off that with the pass. On defense, the Pats once again need to stop the run as Cleveland averages 192.4 yards per game on the ground(tops in the NFL). Lawrence Guy hopefully returns from a shoulder injury to lead the D-Line up front.

Patriots 28, Browns 24

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

The Patriots and the Browns are very similar. They're both 2-3. They've both only beaten 1-4 teams.

Jacoby Brissett is maybe a touch better than Bailey Zappe, but maybe not. Ultimately, Bill Belichick will be the difference, as he seeks to tie George Halas on the all-time win list.

Patriots 20, Browns 17

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Rhamondre Stevenson should have a field day on Sunday against a Browns defense that is allowing 138 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry. Stevenson just averaged 6.4 yards per carry as he stormed his way to 161 yards against the Lions last Sunday.

But it won't matter as much if the Patriots can't get it done in the red zone. Given the Browns' ability to keep things close, the Patriots need to take advantage of their opportunities in the red area or Cleveland could steal a win.

Patriots 24, Browns 21

Tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Browns clash on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots. Sunday's coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV with Patriots GameDay, followed by Pats-Browns at 1 p.m. We wrap it all up on TV38 after the game with Patriots 5th Quarter!