Patriots-Bengals Week 16 predictions

BOSTON -- Last week was no fun for the Patriots. This week, with a home game on the day of Christmas Eve, they'll be looking to write a different story.

Doing so won't be easy though, as the Patriots kick off their brutal three-game stretch to end the season with a date with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Though the reigning AFC champs looked wounded to start the season, they figured things out, and they're riding a six-game winning streak into Foxboro.

The Patriots? Well, we don't need to mention how their last game went. We know what they're rebounding from, and it'll be a big challenge to beat one of the best teams in the league after such a letdown.

But it can be done. Here's how the WBZ team sees this game playing out.

The Patriots have done a good job at trying to turn the page from Sunday's gut-wrenching loss to the Raiders. However, the Bengals present a difficult challenge with their Burrow-Chase-Higgins combo.

And here's an interesting stat: The Bengals are 16-4 in their last 20 road games with Burrow at QB.

Bengals 28, Patriots 17

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

We can all cook up some fun, intriguing scenarios where the Patriots put forth a late-season surge and make the playoffs. But I don't think it's happening.

Consider this: The quarterbacks that the Patriots have beaten this year are Mitchell Trubisky, Jared Goff, Jacoby Brissett, Zach Wilson (twice), Sam Ehlinger, and Colt McCoy. Goff is the only good one on that list -- and even that feels like a stretch, despite the stats.

When the Patriots faced Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen and Derek Carr, they have lost. (They also lost to Justin Fields, though he doesn't' really fit in that list.)

So now they have Joe Burrow. It doesn't look good.

Bengals 33, Patriots 20

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Having to come back after last weekend's devastating loss is tough enough. Having to do it against a really good Bengals team will make it even tougher.

Usually, a cold weather home game in late December was an easy W to pencil in for the Patriots. Those days were fun.

Bengals 30, Patriots 17

