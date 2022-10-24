Patriots-Bears Week 7 predictions: Will Pats keep rolling on Monday Night Football?

Patriots 1st Down: Who will start at quarterback and will Pats beat Bears on Monday Night Football?

FOXBORO -- After waiting an extra day, it's finally time for some Patriots football.

The Pats will be at the center of the football universe, as they host Monday Night Football. Granted, it's not exactly a marquee matchp, as it features the 3-3 Patriots hosting the 2-4 Bears. But it's nevertheless an opportunity for the Patriots to get above .500 for the first time this year.

Will they get it done? Here's how our sports team sees this one playing out.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots need to follow the same formula that has worked the past two games: play solid defense, win the turnover battle, and keep the offense simple.

I don't care who plays QB. Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe just needs to do what's needed. Hand the ball off if the running game gets going or make the correct read/pass when called upon to do it.

The Bears offense can run the football, but that's it. Justin Fields can run the football too, but the New England D needs to force him to throw...a la Jacoby Brissett last weekend.

Patriots 27, Bears 7

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Justin Fields might be actually bad. We can't officially say he's bad just yet, but he's certainly trending that way. Anyone who suffered through that Thursday night slog last week can attest.

The Bears and the Patriots are two of the worst red zone teams in the league, so don't expect a ton of points. But do expect the Patriots to manage to score a few more, playing at home under the bright lights of Gillette.

Patriots 20, Bears 13

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Patriots just need to keep it simple. Stop the run, force Justin Fields into some mistakes, and take care of the ball on offense. No need to go crazy and change things up on offense whether Mac returns or it's Zappe for another week. Run the ball and stop forcing things downfield. Hopefully Jones saw that the quarterback doesn't have to do it all over the last few weeks.

Patriots 27, Bears 10

