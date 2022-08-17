Watch CBS News
Sports

Patriots and Panthers fight yet again in second day of joint practices

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

James White discusses his future, how he wants to be remembered after retiring from Patriots
James White discusses his future, how he wants to be remembered after retiring from Patriots 01:16

BOSTON -- The Patriots and Panthers are not getting along.

One day after several fights broke out on the practice field between the two teams, emotions once again boiled over in Foxboro.

This time, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey appears to have been a catalyst, as he threw a football at a Patriots player after getting tackled. As tends to happen when such things take place ... chaos ensued.

The Patriots had also apparently taken offense to a hard hit that left Kristian Wilkerson injured. That hit came from Kenny Robinson, who fought with Wilkerson on Tuesday.

For the second straight day, both teams had to huddle separately, presumably to be told by their coaches to stop the extracurricular activity.

For the Patriots, Deatrich Wise was sent to the locker room with an early exit, while Chuba Hubbard and Robinson were sent to the Panthers' locker room after the dust-up.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, nothing like this has ever happened before in the Bill Belichick era in New England.

Things eventually cooled down, and the practice resumed. But the Patriots and Panthers have let it be known quite clearly that they are not huge fans of each other.

The two teams will be playing in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Friday night. Chances are ... things may get chippy.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 10:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.