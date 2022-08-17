Patriots and Panthers fight yet again in second day of joint practices
BOSTON -- The Patriots and Panthers are not getting along.
One day after several fights broke out on the practice field between the two teams, emotions once again boiled over in Foxboro.
This time, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey appears to have been a catalyst, as he threw a football at a Patriots player after getting tackled. As tends to happen when such things take place ... chaos ensued.
The Patriots had also apparently taken offense to a hard hit that left Kristian Wilkerson injured. That hit came from Kenny Robinson, who fought with Wilkerson on Tuesday.
For the second straight day, both teams had to huddle separately, presumably to be told by their coaches to stop the extracurricular activity.
For the Patriots, Deatrich Wise was sent to the locker room with an early exit, while Chuba Hubbard and Robinson were sent to the Panthers' locker room after the dust-up.
According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, nothing like this has ever happened before in the Bill Belichick era in New England.
Things eventually cooled down, and the practice resumed. But the Patriots and Panthers have let it be known quite clearly that they are not huge fans of each other.
The two teams will be playing in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Friday night. Chances are ... things may get chippy.
