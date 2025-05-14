Patriots 2025 NFL schedule announced, includes home game in Week 1 and return to national TV

We finally have a schedule for the 2025 New England Patriots. The NFL announced its full 2025 schedule on Wednesday night, and there is an air of confidence around New England with the team's slate of games.

The Patriots announced their schedule with a little help from Barstool Sports founder and noted Patriots fan Dave Portnoy, who jokingly predicted a 17-0 season as he read off New England's games. But there is certainly a lot of optimism as New England gets set to begin the Mike Vrabel era, which will kick off at home at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders on September 7.

Drake Maye will also get his first taste of both Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football, with the Patriots getting some national attention this season.

2025 New England Patriots Schedule

Week 1: Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 7 at 1pm, Gillette Stadium*

Week 2: Patriots @ Miami Dolphins, Sept. 14 at 1pm, Hard Rock Stadium*

Week 3: Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 21 at 1pm, Gillette Stadium*

Week 4: Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers, Sept. 28 at 1pm, Gillette Stadium

Week 5: Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, Oct. 5 at 8:25pm, Highmark Stadium (Sunday Night Football)

Week 6: Patriots @ New Orleans Saints, Oct. 12 at 4:25pm, Caesars Superdome*

Week 7: Patriots @ Tennessee Titans, Oct. 19 at 1pm, Nissan Stadium*

Week 8: Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns, Oct. 26 at 1pm, Gillette Stadium

Week 9: Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 2 at 1pm, Gillette Stadium*

Week 10: Patriots @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 9 at 1pm, Raymond James Stadium*

Week 11: Patriots vs. New York Jets, Nov. 13 at 8:15 pm, Gillette Stadium (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 23 at 1pm, Paycor Stadium*

Week 13: Patriots vs. New York Giants, Dec. 1 at 8:15pm, Gillette Stadium (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills, Dec. 14 at 1pm, Gillette Stadium*

Week 16: Patriots @ Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 21 at 1pm, M&T Bank Stadium*

Week 17: Patriots @ New York Jets, Dec. 28 at 1pm, MetLife Stadium*

Week 18: Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, Jan 3/4 at TBD, Gillette Stadium

*Games broadcast on WBZ-TV -- your flagship station of the New England Patriots

Week 1 should be a fascinating game to start the season, after New England's busy offseason landed them some big-name defensive free agents like defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane, and cornerback Carlton Davis. The Raiders, meanwhile, added a number of intriguing players on offense, highlighted by quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

It will also feature two head coaches in their first game for a new team, with Vrabel and former Patriots and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll set to match wits from the sideline at Gillette Stadium. There's also the Tom Brady wrinkle, with the former Patriots quarterback a part owner of the Raiders.

The Pats will play three of their first four games at home and should have a chance at winning each of them. Then things will get tough in Week 5 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, which starts a stretch of three straight road games for New England. At least the other two road ventures, against the Saints and Vrabel's return to Tennessee against first overall pick Cam Ward the Titans, should be winnable games for New England.

After a visit to the Bucs in Week 10, the Pats will play two primetimes games over a three-week stretch, with a Thursday Night showdown against the Jets and a Monday Night Football tilt against the Giants. Both of those games will be at GIllette, with a visit to the Bengals in Cincinnati sandwiched between.

The Pats will have another late bye week this year, but we'll see if this year's squad -- with a young roster but a veteran head coach -- will handle it better than the 2024 Patriots. Last year's team lost three straight leading up to its Week 14 bye, and then three straight coming out of the week off.

The Patriots will need that bye too, with difficult games against Buffalo and at Baltimore in Weeks 15 and 16, respectively. New England closes out the season with two AFC East clashes, when they visit the Jets in Week 17 and host the Dolphins in Week 18.

Patriots featured in primetime three times

After having only their Thursday night appearance last season, the Patriots will play three primetime games in 2025. They aren't featured in any of the NFL's holiday games or international clashes, but a return to primetime is a baby step in the right direction for the franchise.

Patriots Strength of Schedule

Following a second straight 4-13 season, the Patriots are projected to have the third-easiest schedule in the NFL this season. Their opponents had a .429 win percentage last season, which trails only the San Francisco 49ers (.415) and New Orleans Saints (.419) for the easiest schedules in 2025.

Of New England's opponents, only the Bills, Ravens, Steelers, and Buccaneers made the playoff last season.

Patriots won't travel much during 2025 season

With no international games or even a trip out West, the Patriots won't be putting many miles on those team planes in 2025.

Thirty-two NFL teams will travel 625,947 miles this season. Here is the breakdown, via @billsperos: pic.twitter.com/WJ2sU5hrVG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2025

Only five teams will travel less than the Patriots during the upcoming season:

Patriots 2025 preseason schedule

There'd be no regular season without a preseason. Here's New England's exhibition slate for the upcoming season.

Week 1: vs. Washington, Friday, Aug. 8 at 7:30pm.

Week 2: at Minnesota, Saturday, Aug. 16 at 1 pm

Week 3: at N.Y. Giants, Thursday, Aug. 21 at 8 pm