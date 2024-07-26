Boston restaurant owner pleads guilty to North End shooting

BOSTON - A North End restaurant owner accused of opening fire outside a popular bakery last year has changed his plea to guilty.

Patrick Mendoza was caught on surveillance video a year ago firing shots at a man on Hanover Street, with whom he's had a years-long feud. Although bullets didn't strike the victim, they did hit the Modern Pastry Shop.

"He took responsibility"

"That was the whole purpose of today. He took responsibility for what he did," said defense attorney Rosemary Scapicchio.

She said what happened that day was a mental health issue, and that he's had a volatile relationship with the court since. Last month, Mendoza cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet -- but his attorney said things have now changed.

Mendoza pleaded guilty Friday after shooting at a man in the North End last year. CBS Boston

"It's a complete change in his mental health," Scapicchio said.

Mendoza now faces a 2 1/2-year sentence with 18 months to be served. One of five charges, a gun charge, was also dropped. Prosecutors were originally seeking three to five years.

"This was a very serious offense," said prosecutor Daniel Nucci. "Mr. Mendoza is now admitting that he did fire a shot in close proximity to an individual on Hanover Street that he has known for many years."

Judge calls it an opportunity

As he sentenced Mendoza to three years probation upon release, the judge called it an opportunity.

"If you do what you're supposed to do, and you keep up with your treatment, and you get through this, you're going to be fine," said Judge Christopher Belesoz. "If you don't think you can win this bet, don't take this bet because that's exactly what it is. It's on you to make this work."

Mendoza is part of a family that owns multiple restaurants in the North End. The only comment his family made about the judge's decision was "it's a good day."

His attorney said it's now time for Mendoza to move on. "He's agreed to all of the terms that the court has imposed and he's on the road to recovery, and that's a good thing," Scapicchio said.

Mendoza has been ordered to stay away from a few blocks on Hanover Street and will get credit for time served. The victim in this case did not attend the hearing, but according to the prosecutor, he does not agree with the sentencing.