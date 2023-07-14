New video shows shooting outside Modern Pastry in the North End; police now looking for suspect

BOSTON - New video shows a shooting outside the Modern Pastry bakery in Boston's North End on Wednesday night and police are now looking for the alleged shooter.

In the surveillance video from across the street, a man is seen riding by on a bicycle before he stops, pulls out a gun and opens fire on another man standing in front of the bakery. No one was hurt but a bullet did shatter one of the windows at Modern Pastry.

Modern Pastry owner Nick Picariello believes the shooting is the result of a dispute between someone who lives above the bakery and someone else.

"Apparently, words were exchanged, he says something, he says, 'I'm gonna fix you' or something in that refrain and he pulled out a gun and he shot him and he ducked under the car and then the guy ran," said Picariello.

The 54-year-old man is wanted for allegedly shooting at another man outside Modern Pastry in Boston's North End on July 12, 2023. Boston Police

Boston Police are now looking for 54-year-old Patrick Mendoza in connection to the shooting. A criminal complaint has been filed charging him with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

According to court documents, the man who was shot at said he was waiting outside the bakery for his daughter to finish work when Mendoza rode up on a bicycle and started swearing and yelling at him. The man said he's known Mendoza for about 20 years and there's an ongoing feud going on between them.

Mendoza is part of a family that owns multiple restaurants in the North End.

Police said Mendoza is believed to be armed and dangerous and anyone who knows where he is should contact them.