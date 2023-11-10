Patrick Dempsey visits hometown of Lewiston, Maine to thank "dedicated" helpers after mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine - Actor Patrick Dempsey is spending time in his hometown of Lewiston, Maine, and is using his platform to uplift the community and thank all those who are "dedicated to healing" after last month's deadly mass shooting.

Dempsey shared photos he took with smiling health care workers, students and staff at a youth organization, and local nonprofit employees.

"I was able to spend time with first responders, mental health professionals, medical professionals and other local organizations. All of whom are dedicated to healing and bringing together my hometown community of Lewiston," Dempsey posted to Instagram. "The road to recovery is long, but I am thankful for all helping those affected by this recent tragedy."

The "Grey's Anatomy" actor is set to play in a "Lewiston Strong" softball fundraiser with first responders on Saturday to benefit the victims' families. Dempsey was recently named "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine at 57 years old and said "it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

Tree Street Youth said Dempsey's visit was "truly an experience our kids will never forget."

"He shared some inspiring words for our youth and just brought so much energy and love into the space," the organization said.

We hosted a super surprise guest today! Thank you to Patrick Dempsey who stopped in for a visit! He heard about... Posted by Tree Street Youth on Thursday, November 9, 2023

The mass shooting at a bowling alley and restaurant left 18 people dead and another 13 injured. The gunman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound two days later. Maine Gov. Janet Mills has established an independent commission to investigate the shooting.

For anyone looking to support the Lewiston community and families of the victims, the state has put together a list of resources here.