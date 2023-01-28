'I dream about them on repeat.' Patrick Clancy shares message of pain, forgiveness

DUXBURY - The father whose wife is accused of strangling their three children while suffering from post-partum psychosis has spoken out for the first time, and his message was one of love and forgiveness.

Patrick Clancy posted a statement on the family's GoFundMe page.

Acknowledging his "shock and pain," Clancy said, "I'm constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat."

Clancy remembered each of his children: Cora, the oldest who "had an infectious laugh and was stunningly beautiful; Dawson, whose "best quality was his pure kindness"; and happy baby Callan, who "always knew how to heal me."

Clancy mused of Callan, who died after several days in the hospital, "Perhaps that's why he held on a little longer - to spare me whatever pain he could. As excruciating as it was, I was fortunate and grateful to feel his warmth until his very last moment."

Clancy said Cora wanted to be a doctor and a mama, and mischievous Dawson loved "Paw Patrol" and dinosaurs.

"They gave me purpose and I never took it for granted. There is now a massive void where that purpose once was," Clancy wrote.

He also shared some thoughts about his wife Lindsay, saying, "She's recently been portrayed largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was."

Clancy said meeting his wife was a case of love at first sight, and the couple began every morning with a hug. He said Lindsay loved their kids and was dedicated to being a mother.

Promising to work on his own healing, Clancy said, "I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."