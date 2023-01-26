Pat Maroon resists Jack Edwards' attempt to apologize for on-air comments about weight

BOSTON -- In late November, Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards caused a bit of a stir in the hockey world when he made some in-game comments about the weight of Lightning winger Pat Maroon. Edwards issued a statement a few days later, Maroon used the incident as an opportunity to fundraise for charity, and the matter mostly went away.

But it came back to the forefront on Thursday, with the Bruins in Tampa to face the Lightning. After the Lightning's morning skate, Edwards approached Maroon in the Tampa locker room to address the comments.

First meeting between Bruins and #GoBolts since December and the comments made by Jack Edwards about Pat Maroon, Edwards went to Maroon to offer an apology pic.twitter.com/zsShqwgTDu — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) January 26, 2023

Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider tweeted "It's not exactly going well for Edwards" during that meeting, adding that "it's evident Maroon is still displeased with the situation."

The Boston Globe's Matt Porter reported that Maroon "gave it" to Edwards, who "mostly stood and took it."

I was watching this morning as Pat Maroon gave it to Jack Edwards.



Just filed a story on what happened and will link when it's up. — matt porter (@mattyports) January 26, 2023

Can confirm both men were standing for most of the interaction. And that Jack mostly stood and took it. https://t.co/PYONutz5Lz — matt porter (@mattyports) January 26, 2023

The initial comments came during the Lightning-Bruins game in late November.

"Listed at 238 pounds -- that was day one of training camp. I've got a feeling he's had a few more pizzas between then and now," Edwards said. "Fasting -- [intermittent] fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal. But, hey, three Cups in a row, who can argue with his formula?"

Maroon said in a "Spittin' Chiclets" interview after the incident that he was extremely upset upon seeing and hearing Edwards' comments, and it seems as though a two-month gap has done nothing to change that.