BOSTON -- In late November, Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards caused a bit of a stir in the hockey world when he made some in-game comments about the weight of Lightning winger Pat Maroon. Edwards issued a statement a few days later, Maroon used the incident as an opportunity to fundraise for charity, and the matter mostly went away.
But it came back to the forefront on Thursday, with the Bruins in Tampa to face the Lightning. After the Lightning's morning skate, Edwards approached Maroon in the Tampa locker room to address the comments.
Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider tweeted "It's not exactly going well for Edwards" during that meeting, adding that "it's evident Maroon is still displeased with the situation."
The Boston Globe's Matt Porter reported that Maroon "gave it" to Edwards, who "mostly stood and took it."
The initial comments came during the Lightning-Bruins game in late November.
"Listed at 238 pounds -- that was day one of training camp. I've got a feeling he's had a few more pizzas between then and now," Edwards said. "Fasting -- [intermittent] fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal. But, hey, three Cups in a row, who can argue with his formula?"
Maroon said in a "Spittin' Chiclets" interview after the incident that he was extremely upset upon seeing and hearing Edwards' comments, and it seems as though a two-month gap has done nothing to change that.
Pat Maroon resists Jack Edwards' attempt to apologize for on-air comments about weight
