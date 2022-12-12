Watch CBS News
Partial list of recertified police officers released to public

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A public database with the names and information of Massachusetts law enforcement officers who have been recertified is now available.

The 2020 criminal justice reform law required a mandatory certification process and that the records be publicly available. 

The new database contains information about more than 9,300 officers from the 431 agencies whose last names begin with "A" through "H." 

As of September, 19 officers have lost their certification. 

The next round of certifications for names "I" through "P" will start early next year. 

First published on December 12, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

