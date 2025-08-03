Palestinian girls evacuated from Gaza land in Boston to receive US medical care

Three girls evacuated from Gaza arrive in Boston to receive medical treatment

It was an emotional day at Logan Airport as three young Palestinian girls arrived in Boston on Sunday afternoon to receive urgent medical treatment after being evacuated from Gaza earlier this week.

Girls living in "horrific" conditions

Seba and Rahaf, both 12, and 14-year-old Rahaf were brought to the U.S. through the efforts of the nonprofit humanitarian group Heal Palestine, which is working to provide medical support to children affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

According to the organization, the girls suffered severe injuries living in the war zone. Seba is now a double amputee, 14-year-old Rahaf sustained burns and shrapnel wounds in an airstrike that also killed her family, and the younger Rahaf lives with chronic conditions caused by the collapse of Gaza's healthcare system.

"The conditions they're living under now are more horrific than anything we see in movies or on TV," said Nora Khalil, a volunteer with Heal Palestine. "These kids have been starved over the last months and even longer."

Heal Palestine family praises Boston doctors

Khalil also translated the story of Amir Abu-Moh-Sein and her grandsons, Anas and Acer, who arrived under similar circumstances last year. "Her family home was bombed a year and a half ago. They lost 12 family members, including their father, mother, and other siblings," Khalil said.

But thanks to the support of Heal Palestine and Boston doctors, she said the family is finally receiving the care they need.

"She says they have received so much care, and they are now in such better health and condition," Khalil said.

She says 14-year-old Rahaf is staying in Boston to receive treatment, Seba will receive care in Seattle, and 12-year-old Rahaf will be treated in Columbus, Ohio.