Paid sick leave linked to a longer life in recent study

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A new study finds getting paid sick leave could also be linked to a longer life.

Researchers at Syracuse University found that laws requiring employers to provide paid sick leave help to reduce death from suicide and homicide among working-age men and homicide and alcohol-related deaths among women.  

The U.S. is one of only a few developed countries with no national paid sick leave policy.

