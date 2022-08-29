Paid sick leave linked to a longer life in recent study
BOSTON -- A new study finds getting paid sick leave could also be linked to a longer life.
Researchers at Syracuse University found that laws requiring employers to provide paid sick leave help to reduce death from suicide and homicide among working-age men and homicide and alcohol-related deaths among women.
The U.S. is one of only a few developed countries with no national paid sick leave policy.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.