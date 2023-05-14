DA: Oxford police officer shoots sword-wielding man

OXFORD – The Worcester District Attorney's office said an Oxford police officer shot a man who was wielding a sword early Sunday morning.

It happened on Main Street around 6 a.m.

The DA said the man allegedly advanced on an officer with the sword and was shot.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and is being treated there.

No one else was hurt.

According to the DA's office, the officer who shot the man was placed on paid administrative leave, which is Oxford Police Department protocol.

No further information is currently available.