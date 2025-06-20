Outloud music festival in Boston celebrates LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month

The Outloud music festival is coming to Boston this weekend, featuring high-energy performances from pop artists like Kim Petras and "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Trixie Mattel to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The festival has taken off in West Hollywood, but Boston represents its East Coast debut, just in time to wrap up Pride Month in the city.

Performers will take the stage in East Boston at Suffolk Downs on Saturday. The former horse racing track reopened as a music venue a few years ago.

"Coming together and facing challenges"

Jeff Consoletti is Outloud's founder and he grew up in Milford. He tells WBZ-TV that this is "an exciting project to come home with."

"LA has been a great home for me, but you know I love my Boston and New England roots," he said. "I really also recall my first live concerts, whether it was like attending events at the old Foxboro or Great Woods. The young producer in me really like connected to just regionally how the area comes together to celebrate music."

Consoletti said Massachusetts felt like a "great East Coast home" for Outloud because of the state's longtime commitment to LGBTQ+ people. Boston recently declared itself a "sanctuary city" for transgender people and the broader LGBTQ+ community.

"We as a community can't take a step back. We have to show a commitment to one another, to solidarity, to coming together and facing challenges," Consoletti said. "That's really what Outloud stands for. It is important to create spaces where community can thrive."

Other artists in Saturday's lineup include Flo Milli, Rebecca Black, G Flip, Frankie Grande, Oompa, Big Body Kweeng, Hannah Rad and Math3ca. Tickets can still be bought online, starting at $69.