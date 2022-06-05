Thousands enjoy WeHo "Outloud" Music Festival to kickoff Pride Month

Thousands of people enjoyed a fun night out in West Hollywood for the Outloud Festival the city holds to celebrate pride month.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned this year and there's no question that members of the LGBTQ community were glad that it did.

"I've been stuck at home and I am working so I am just glad to be able to come out and be myself," Joe Estrada told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen.

Organizers said that more than 10,000 people attended the festival on Saturday. They expect to match that number each day until the festival is over.

That is good news for business owners like Jacob Shaw, who expects to get a lot of business during the festival.

"Celebrating, making a little money and having everybody have a safe good time," Shaw said.

Shaw and a lot of other business owners in West Hollywood have had to navigate through choppy waters throughout the pandemic due to city restrictions and shutdowns during the last two years.

"A lot of people still wanted to stay home now they are feeling it safe to come out, be together and have a good time," Shaw said.

Majority of the event is free but the ticketed Outloud Music Festival is not.

The festivities will end on Sunday with the Pride Parade, which starts at noon.