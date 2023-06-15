Outdoor concert venue brings new life to Suffolk Downs

BOSTON - This weekend, the music will be rolling into Suffolk Downs in a way it hasn't in years. The team behind The Bowery Presents will launch its newest venture "The Stage at Suffolk Downs."

The seasonal outdoor concert venue is set in the middle of the iconic track. There is room for 8,500 music lovers to gather in front of the stage. This weekend, back-to-back shows will launch a summer full of music.

"We looked forward to having this here for a number of years," said Josh Bhatti, SVP of The Bowery Presents. "We are really excited to find a place in the city where we could do a setup like this. Where we could bring large scale shows for 8,500 people."

The Stage at Suffolk Downs CBS Boston

The company is behind some of Boston's most recognizable venues like The Sinclair and Roadrunner. This venue will be their biggest and offer a unique concert experience.

"We were really looking for a way to bring music back to Suffolk Downs," said Bhatti. "Historically in the 60s The Beatles played here, in the 70s The Jackson 5 played here. More recently they hosted everything from the Warped Tour to Radiohead and Bjork. They had a desire to get people back to the site since horse racing went away."

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will feature food from local restaurants like Pazza on Porter and American Flatbread.

There are concerts on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Sunday show is sold out.

Parking is available onsite but must be purchased in advance on their website.