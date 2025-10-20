Watch CBS News
Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight. Here's the forecast for watching in Massachusetts.

By
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer
WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer
Terry Eliasen is a meteorologist and executive producer of the WBZ-TV Weather Team. He has worked at WBZ for more than 20 years.
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer

/ CBS Boston

Heads up - we have one of the best meteor showers of the year coming up tonight. The Orionid meteor shower peaks overnight with the highest volume of shooting stars predicted to be in the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday.

The Orionids originate from a leftover trail of debris from the passing of Halley's Comet decades ago. This trail of dust and debris is typically dense enough to bring 10-20 meteors per hour during peak timing.

orionid-meteor-shower.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Unlike the Draconids earlier this month, tonight's show is occurring during a new moon. This is ideal for viewing given there will not be any moonlight interfering or muting the show.

Forecast for viewing meteor shower in Boston

The one drawback tonight: the clouds. The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy before midnight.

After midnight, we will see gradual clearing and much better viewing conditions. Therefore, you should get up a few hours before sunrise on Tuesday (7:04 a.m.) to give yourself the best odds of a good show as this also coincides with the forecast for highest number of meteors per hour.

mon-cast.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower

Here are some viewing tips for watching the Orionids:

  • Find an area with the least amount of artificial light (dark as possible).
  • Look for an area without any obstructions in the horizon (trees, building etc), as you want to have a clear view of as much sky as possible.
  • Get comfy. Grab a lawn chair, lie back and look toward the southeast sky.
  • Give your eyes 20-30 minutes to adjust to the dark sky.
  • Bundle up. Thankfully, overnight low temperatures won't be that cold, dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

