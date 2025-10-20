Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight. Here's the forecast for watching in Massachusetts.

Heads up - we have one of the best meteor showers of the year coming up tonight. The Orionid meteor shower peaks overnight with the highest volume of shooting stars predicted to be in the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday.

The Orionids originate from a leftover trail of debris from the passing of Halley's Comet decades ago. This trail of dust and debris is typically dense enough to bring 10-20 meteors per hour during peak timing.

Unlike the Draconids earlier this month, tonight's show is occurring during a new moon. This is ideal for viewing given there will not be any moonlight interfering or muting the show.

Forecast for viewing meteor shower in Boston

The one drawback tonight: the clouds. The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy before midnight.

After midnight, we will see gradual clearing and much better viewing conditions. Therefore, you should get up a few hours before sunrise on Tuesday (7:04 a.m.) to give yourself the best odds of a good show as this also coincides with the forecast for highest number of meteors per hour.

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower

