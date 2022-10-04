"It's at a crawl": Some Orange Line slow zones still in place after unprecedented shutdown

BOSTON - "We are in some really deep water," said commuter Michael July-Flores as he prepared to board an Orange Line train Tuesday. He and other commuters have been wondering why the trains are still moving so slowly, after MBTA officials promised the month-long shut-down for repairs would finally allow the notoriously slow system to speed up.

When the Orange Line reopened September 19, officials said it would take five to seven days for the new track work to settle, before they would lift speed restrictions.

There were six slow zones the T had targeted between Jackson Square in Boston and Wellingon Station in Medford. Now, more than two weeks after reopening, the slow zones remain in effect between Boston's North Station and Assembly in Somerville.

"It's at a crawl, like you can stand without holding onto the railings and worrying about toppling over," said passenger Sarah Jones.

"It's just sluggish. It just feels like you're on the train forever," said Viv Huti, who had also just stepped off a train.

The MBTA says it's because of a last-minute decision to do additional track work, above and beyond what was originally planned between North Station and Assembly. A spokesperson said it is work the T would have had to do at a future date anyway, but crews decided to get it done now, while construction materials are on-hand. The work is being done during overnight hours when passenger trains do not run.

The MBTA does not yet have a target date for when speed restrictions in that area will be lifted.