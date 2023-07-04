Watch CBS News
Orange Line service suspended between North Station, Back Bay due to track flooding

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - Heavy rain overnight flooded Orange Line tracks, forcing service to be halted in parts of Boston Tuesday morning.

The MBTA said service was suspended between North Station and Back Bay because of flooding near Haymarket.

The T recommends that riders use the Green Line to get between North Station and Copley.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 6:47 AM

