Orange Line service suspended between North Station, Back Bay due to track flooding

BOSTON - Heavy rain overnight flooded Orange Line tracks, forcing service to be halted in parts of Boston Tuesday morning.

The MBTA said service was suspended between North Station and Back Bay because of flooding near Haymarket.

Orange Line Update: Service remains suspended between North Station and Back Bay due to flooding on the tracks near Haymarket. Riders can continue to use the Green Line for alternate service between North Station and Copley. — MBTA (@MBTA) July 4, 2023

The T recommends that riders use the Green Line to get between North Station and Copley.