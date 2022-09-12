Watch CBS News
Local News

1 hurt, 1 in custody after road rage stabbing in O'Neill Tunnel

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.

State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.

Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

No further information is currently available.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 8:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.