Olympian Frederick Richard attempting backflip world record to raise money for gymnasts in Africa

Olympic gymnast Frederick Richard attempts more than 1,000 backflips in 24 hours for world record

Olympic medalist and Stoughton, Massachusetts native Frederick Richard is trying to break a world record for the most backflips done in 24 hours.

Known as "Frederick Flips" on social media, the gymnast is live-streaming his efforts to raise money for high-level gymnastics equipment for kids in Africa.

Providing gymnastics equipment for African children

"Gymnastics is not cheap. Equipment is expensive," said Richard in a post on Instagram. "That's why it's so hard to get into. We're trying to change that."

The 21-year-old needs to average one flip per minute to keep on world record pace. He said the hometown support means the world to him.

"Massachusetts has been a huge part. We're actually doing this world record in the first gym that I started in," said Richard. "It's made this whole journey really fun, honestly a lot easier than it could have been without these people. So it's been everything."

Needs 1,002 backflips to break record

Richard needs to complete 1,002 backflips to claim the record and hopes to raise $100,000 in the process. The current record is 1,001.

"We've broke down cost of what equipment I want to bring there. Mats, springboards, trampolines, mini trampolines. That's to start them off," said Richard. "Storage facilities, logistics of shipping. And that's what it's going to take to really make a big difference."

A live-painting event is just one of the things on the scheduled to keep interest up on the livestream. All of the artwork created, including a piece by Richard himself, will be auctioned off with proceeds going to help train kids in Africa.

"Fred has always been passionate about bringing more eyes to the sport of gymnastics and bringing more young boys into the sport and growing the sport," said Richard's mother, Ann-Marie. "I am just so proud of this boy, his focus, his passion."

"The rest of my career is definitely going to be about helping kids that are underprivileged get those resources to do sports that they love to do, things that are fun and reach their full potential," said Richard.

Richard expects to complete his world record attempt early Saturday morning.