Olguens Joseph held on $15,000 bail in 4-year-old Ivan Pierre's hit-and-run death

BOSTON - Olguens Joseph, accused of hitting and killing 4-year-old Ivan Pierre in Hyde Park last month and then driving off, faced a judge Tuesday after turning himself in to police.

Pierre's family sat in court as they listed to the prosecution describe a crime that Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden called tremendously egregious. Joseph faces multiple charges, including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

Investigators say Joseph is responsible for hitting Pierre outside his home and then leaving the scene on July 18. Prosecutors said Boston Police found and released surveillance video of Joseph's gray Chevy after the hit-and-run. A witness provided police with pictures and videos of Joseph and the car.

When police interviewed Joseph, he told them he had returned the Chevy to the car seller because it was too small for his family. Then detectives tracked down the car and found it had a dent on the hood and a stain underneath it consistent with human blood.

Ivan Pierre The Limage family

Pierre's uncle told WBZ-TV the family had just run outside to look at a new car in their driveway when the boy apparently slipped out of sight and was then hit by the car. Neighbors said speeding has been an issue in the area for years.

Joseph's court-appointed lawyer said that his client had no criminal record and emphasized that he turned himself in. Not guilty please were entered on his behalf. He was ordered held on $15,000 bail and is due back in court at the end of the month.