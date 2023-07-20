Boston Police release video of car wanted in hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old Ivan Pierre

BOSTON - Boston Police have released surveillance video of the car wanted in the hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old Ivan Pierre in Hyde Park.

The boy was hit by a car on Wood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver did not stop.

In a statement Wednesday night, police described the car in the video as a "dark grey subcompact hatchback." It was last seen on Wood Ave. heading in the direction of Cummins Highway.

Boston Police are asking everyone to take a close look at this surveillance video showing a dark grey hatchback they believe hit and killed a four-year-old boy on Wood Ave in Hyde Park on Tuesday and then took off @wbz pic.twitter.com/c321DmVgBo — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 20, 2023

Police are asking anyone who saw anything to call them immediately.

The boy's uncle told WBZ-TV the family had just run outside to look at a new car in their driveway Tuesday night when Ivan apparently slipped out of sight and was then hit by the car. They want the driver to surrender to police.

Neighbors said speeding has been an issue in the area for years. Police were in the neighborhood Wednesday night conducting speed checks. Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who represents Hyde Park, said there is a plan to bring speed humps to the neighborhood.