Uncle of 4-year-old Ivan Pierre wants driver in deadly hit-and-run to 'turn yourself in'

BOSTON - The four-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run in Hyde Park late Tuesday night has been identified by his family as Ivan Pierre.

Ivan's uncle had a direct message for the driver Wednesday afternoon.

"Just turn yourself in," Heroldy Limage told reporters. "The least you could have done is just stopped and checked on the kid. That was too much for you to do. Help us by stopping the suffering, bring yourself to the police and let them do their job, let them find the proper way to deal with this."

Ivan was hit by a car on Wood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Heroldy Limage said his sister had just come home with a new car and everyone was rushing downstairs to see it.

"I think that's when my nephew snuck out and nobody really saw what he did and next thing there was an impact everyone heard outside, (we) rushed outside and it was him lying there on the street, barely moving," Heroldy said.

"Imagine a grown up getting hit by a car, now put a four-year-old kid in that position, can't even tell how fast the car was going either."

Ivan's uncle Heroldy Limage held back tears as he spoke to reporters, July 19, 2023 in Hyde Park. CBS Boston

An off-duty Boston firefighter who was in the area was the first person to give the child first aid before paramedics arrived. Ivan was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he died.

"At the end of the day we're now short one family member and I don't know if (the driver) knows what that feels like," Heroldy said. "He doesn't want to know what that feels like."

Heroldy said his sister is devastated.

"She's not coping, She's not talking to anyone. She's just in her room," he told reporters outside the home.

Ivan Pierre The Limage family

Heroldy said Ivan was the "life of the party."

"He walks through the doors, jumping around, smiling, laughing," Heroldy recalled.

He said the family has lived in the neighborhood for the last five years.

"In those five years we're pretty much seen it all. Accidents happening here and drive-by shootings and now one of the little ones was taken from us," Heroldy said, adding that speed has been an issue on the streets and that maybe speed humps would have helped.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything to call them immediately. Investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area hoping to get a description of the car and generate leads in their search for the driver.

