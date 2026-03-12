Well-known Irish pub in Worcester closing permanently after burst pipes, "rising business costs"

O'Connor's Restaurant & Bar, a well-known Irish pub in Worcester, Massachusetts for decades, is closing for good right before St. Patrick's Day.

The landmark on West Boylston Street opened in 1989. It has been shut down since March 7 because of burst pipes.

"It is with great regret we must share that after our recent pipe burst and with rising business costs, O'Connor's will not be reopening its doors," the restaurant posted to Facebook Wednesday. "Through many difficult times we've given it our very best to carry on this beloved landmark, but the latest challenges have led us to the end of our journey."

Customers on social media remembered the good times.

"It was one of the best restaurants I've been to," one wrote. "I've had a lot of big family dinners there."

"My heart is broken," another said. "I've been going there for decades from the start."

Last April, the restaurant temporarily closed to the public, citing staffing problems, but still hosted parties and events. O'Connor's said at the time that "business has been great," but "times are tough in this industry and very different than in the past."

This time, however, the closure is permanent.

"We are truly saddened that it has come to this but we wish you all the very best as we say farewell," O'Connor's wrote.

Longtime owners Brendan and Claire O'Connor, who opened the restaurant one year after moving from Ireland to Worcester, retired and sold O'Connor's in 2022, the Worcester Business Journal reported. The new owners said at the time they were "excited to build upon its legacy."