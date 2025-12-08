New Hampshire nursing assistant charged with sexually assaulting child at hospital

A nursing assistant faced a judge on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child while she was receiving treatment at a hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire.

According to police, it happened last month, but that nursing assistant, now identified as 25-year-old Alexander Colbath, was arrested on Friday.

Colbath made his first court appearance on Monday. Prosecutors alleged he touched the 8-year-old patient inappropriately.

Court records indicate Colbath was arrested at Elliot Hospital, but a spokesperson for the hospital would not confirm his current employment status. Colbath faces one felony count of sexual assault against a minor.

"The safety of our patients, staff, and visitors at Elliot Health System is our highest priority," a spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement.

On Monday, a judge released Colbath on personal recognizance but with a list of conditions. Colbath was instructed to stay 300 feet away from the victim and her family, avoid the Elliot Hospital property, and refrain from any unsupervised time with minors other than his child.

His next court appearance is January 8.