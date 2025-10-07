Haunting South Boston exhibit honors lives lost during Nova Music Festival attack in Israel

A haunting exhibit in South Boston honors the lives of hundreds of people who were killed two years ago during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel at the Nova Music Festival.

Walking into the Nova Exhibition in South Boston, there is a sense of loss represented in every empty tent, destroyed car, and forgotten shoe that is on display.

"This festival had people from all over the world, all religions, all cultures," survivor Noa Beer said.

Tuesday marked two years since Hamas' attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel, where nearly 400 people were killed and dozens were taken hostage.

This new exhibit recreates the festival using actual objects left behind so visitors can see and feel for themselves the tragic events of October 7th and its aftermath.

"I think they carry an energy with them," Beer said. "It's not just the sounds and the videos, it's the energy of the actual things people that a minute earlier were just dancing in in nature and a minute later were running for their lives."

The DJ booker still remembers getting a drink at the very bar that is on display, laughing with friends, all before 6:29 a.m., the moment the music stood still.

"The moment we forget that this happened it will happen again and it can happen anywhere," Beer said.

Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss was at the exhibit on Tuesday.

"At a time when hate is on the rise, vitriol is on the rise, when dehumanization becoming political currency, we need to come here and deliberately haunt ourselves to see what the end state of that kind hate and dehumanization is," he said.

The exhibition is open every weekday until October 21 at the former FW Webb Building on Dorchester Ave.