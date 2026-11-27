The man accused of shooting a driver in Norwood allegedly hit speeds of 130 mph before he was captured by Massachusetts State Police on Thanksgiving, a prosecutor said Friday.

Elton Borges, 33, of Brockton, was arraigned on several charges in Wareham District Court related to his capture early Thursday after a high-speed chase on Route 495 in a stolen car. He was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

The chaotic chain of events started Wednesday morning in Norwood when police said Borges randomly fired eight shots at a 59-year-old man in a car just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Nahatan and Pleasant streets.

The driver of this SUV was shot at Nahatan and Pleasant streets in Norwood, Mass. on Nov. 25, 2026. CBS Boston

The man, who has not been identified, was hit once in the hand and once in the arm. Police said his wounds were "non-life-threatening."

Borges sped away from the scene in a pickup truck, according to police, and led officers on a chase through Westwood and Randolph.

The truck was found abandoned in Raynham Wednesday night. Police said Borges then stole a Volkswagen Jetta and was later spotted by a state trooper on Route 495 in Middleboro around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, going 110 mph with no lights on.

Police said Borges eventually pulled over and gave the trooper a fake name but then sped away when the officer tried to open the driver's side door. A chase began and troopers said Borges reached 130 mph at one point during the pursuit.

Another trooper used stop sticks to flatten one of the Jetta's tires and stop the car in Norton. Police said Borges ran away but they caught him after a short chase. He spent Thanksgiving in jail and was held on $20,000 bail, according to his attorney.

Elton Dene Miranda Borges Norwood Police

Borges hid behind a door during his arraignment on Friday on charges related to the chase.

His attorney, Joseph Krowski Jr., asked for low bail, but the judge ordered Borges held on $50,000 cash bail before he can be brought to Dedham District Court to be arraigned on an attempted murder charge. It's not clear yet when that will happen. He's being held at the Plymouth House of Corrections.

Krowski said Borges has three young children, has been in the U.S. for more than 20 years and owns his own construction business. He also has a history of criminal charges including assault, shoplifting and intimidation of a witness, according to Krowski.

Borges is due back in Wareham District Court Jan. 7 for a pre-trial hearing.