Police in Norwood, Massachusetts, are looking for a pickup truck that was involved in a shooting at an intersection Wednesday morning.

They said the driver fired eight shots at a 59-year-old man in a car at Nahatan and Pleasant streets just after 8 a.m. The man, who has not been identified, was hit once in the arm and once in the hand, according to Norwood Police Chief Christopher Padden.

Witnesses helped the wounded man and he was rushed to a hospital where police said he's in stable condition "with non-life-threatening injuries."

"We don't have any idea what caused this. The victim had no idea. He just said that all of the sudden he was driving and ended up being shot. We can't even take any guesses," Padden said at a news conference.

When asked if it was road rage, the chief said, "I can't make any description, because we have no idea what caused this."

Norwood Police said this white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was involved in a shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Norwood Police

Police are looking for a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Massachusetts license plates 2LER42.

They released photos of the truck taken by Flock cameras in town just before the shooting.

Norwood Police said this white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was involved in a shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Norwood Police

Police said the pickup has a distinctive black metal rear window rack. Anyone who recognizes or sees the truck should call police immediately and stay away from it.

The truck went into Westwood and later into Randolph. The chase ended because it became "extremely dangerous," Padden said.

Norwood Police said this white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was involved in a shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Norwood Police

The chief said both vehicles were moving at the time that the shots were fired and added that "They were moving pretty fast."

"As of right now, neither of the cars is registered to Norwood residents. So this could very well just be two people who happened to be passing through town and this occurred. So we'll see, we'll see what the connection to town is, whether or not they just happened to be driving through town at the same time," Padden told reporters.

In a statement, Norwood Police said they "do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the Norwood community."

Anyone with photos or video of the pickup truck is urged to call police.

"We recognize that an incident of this nature is particularly concerning to our residents," Padden said. "We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available and as the integrity of the investigation permits."