Norton corner store robbed by masked men with large knives

NORTON - Police are sharing surveillance photos with the public as they look for two men who robbed a Norton store Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Michelle's Corner Store on West Main Street at about 8:40 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

"The store clerk reported that two white males entered the store wielding large knives, demanding cash from the clerk," police said.

Both men wearing half-face masks ran away with cigarettes and some cash, police said. No one was hurt.

One of the robbers was wearing black sweatpants, a blue-hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers with white soles. The other was had a gray-hooded sweatshirt, "camo style" pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

