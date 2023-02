Owl not hurt after flying through Northampton glass window

NORTHAMPTON - An owl crashed through a home in Northampton Wednesday morning, but appears to be OK.

Police said the owl flew into a window, shattering the glass. Fortunately, animal control officers examined the owl and said it was not hurt.

Earlier this morning, this Owl flew through a residential glass window, shattering the glass! Animal Control responded and was able to determine there were no injuries. The owl was returned to the wilderness. Posted by Northampton Police Department on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Police shared a photo of the owl wrapped up in a colorful blanket before returning to the wild.