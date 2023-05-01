Bear in tree draws 'a lot of attention' in downtown Northampton
NORTHAMPTON - It was a sight to see in Northampton on Sunday: A bear climbed a tree in a busy downtown area and was in no hurry to come down.
Northampton police said they arrived at 11:30 a.m. to the scene by the old courthouse on Gothic Street near Main Street, where the perched bear was "attracting a lot of attention from people in the area."
Environmental police were called in, and they made the decision to use a tranquilizer dart on the bear that "showed no signs of leaving."
The bear has since been relocated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.