Bear in tree draws 'a lot of attention' in downtown Northampton

NORTHAMPTON - It was a sight to see in Northampton on Sunday: A bear climbed a tree in a busy downtown area and was in no hurry to come down.

Northampton police said they arrived at 11:30 a.m. to the scene by the old courthouse on Gothic Street near Main Street, where the perched bear was "attracting a lot of attention from people in the area."

Environmental police were called in, and they made the decision to use a tranquilizer dart on the bear that "showed no signs of leaving."

On Sunday around 11:30am NPD responded to a bear downtown on Gothic St. near Main St. The bear climbed up a tree and... Posted by Northampton Police Department on Sunday, April 30, 2023

The bear has since been relocated.